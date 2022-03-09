The exciting biopic that could earn Will Smith an Oscar is now available on HBO Max

This season has come loaded with biopics, and it must be said that Will Smith he is becoming quite an expert in this type of role. In this case, ‘The Williams method’ is presented as a sports drama that goes beyond the start of the tennis players’ careers Venus and Serena Williams to focus on the family relationship and the sacrifices of their parents.

The road to Wimbledon

This biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green It premiered last November in the midst of several heavyweights, and although it has been a trigger for the box office, it has managed to captivate the public thanks to its portrait of the Williams family. If you missed it on the billboard, don’t worry, as from this Monday it can be seen from hbo max.

We have to start by saying that ‘The Williams Method’ can be intimidating from the outset, since it involves almost two and a half hours of film. Still, it has a very well measured and spectacular rhythm that makes time fly by and hardly decaysspinning each section of the story very well and keeping you hooked at all times.

‘The Williams method’ is divided into three very well differentiated acts through the achievements that the Williams sisters achieve during their training, setting key moments that will be decisive for the beginning of their careers.

If sports movies aren’t your thing either, it still manages to keep you in the story at all times, because, in the end, is a story about parents trying to raise their daughters to the top.

It is an exciting film, with themes that transcend tennis matches and unfortunately are still hot today. The glass ceiling, racial discrimination and inequality of opportunity when you come from a less favored neighborhood and have less space to develop your talent, they help train this story of overcoming and sacrifice. Because in the end, it’s also a story about a father who wants the best for his daughters, even though he doesn’t always have the good sense to do so.





‘The Williams method’ does not hide either when it comes to showing us the less pleasant facets of Richard Williams and the plan he creates for his daughters’ careers, with which neither his wife Brandy nor Venus and Serena themselves often agree and causes several tensions in the family. Because beyond the rhythm and the games that have you with hair like spikes, the strong point of this biopic is the incredible chemistry of the actors with ten performances.

Will Smith shines like never before

‘The Williams Method’ has already earned Will Smith a Golden Globe and a nomination for this year’s Oscar for Best Actor, which with his career could be the definitive one. Smith makes a fool of himself, and from the first moment you stop seeing him completely and you only see Richard Williams, his good parts as a father and the less flattering, with one of the best performances of his career.

Aunjanue Ellis She also has a well-deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actress under her belt, and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton look spectacular as young Venus and Serena, who bring all the chemistry to this cocktail and measure up perfectly with the impressive Richard Williams of Smith.

In fact, and it is something that we have to blame this sports drama, is that leaves us wanting more screen time for them. ‘The Williams method’ does a good job of making it clear that Brandy was also key in the training of his daughters, and that the tennis players do not owe everything to their father, but the biopic leaves us with honey on our lips, wanting to see more of Venus and Serena and her journey beyond training with her father.





Without giving you spoilers, and for those who do not know the career of tennis players, ‘The Williams Method’ does not end as we might expect from this type of sports movie. And yet, and in the midst of all the difficulties and hard times that the family goes through, it is an incredibly positive film, with a story of overcoming that leaves a very good taste in your mouth and extols the importance of Venus and Serena Williams for all those who came after.