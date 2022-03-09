The emotional speech that David Faitelson dedicated to him when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Thomas Boy He lost his life as a result of a pulmonary thromboembolism in Acapulco, Guerrero. At 70 years of age the Boss passed on to a better life leaving an indelible mark on Mexican soccer, as he left it sitting David Fatelson at the ceremony of Hall of Fame in 2019.

“The character that God, destiny and his family have given me the honor of presenting today, must be listed powerfully on the list of the best, the most complete, the most intelligent, the fittest, the most exquisite Mexican soccer player of all time. Ladies and gentlemen, genius and figure, the Chief, and now immortal, Tomas Boy Espinoza“, it was like Faitelson concluded his speech prior to the induction of Boy as an immortal of Mexican soccer.

Although the Boss did not attend his induction Hall of Famehis children received the recognition and the journalist was in charge of welcoming him.

“Describing or trying to describe the character who tonight will become an immortal of Mexican soccer is not an easy task, quite the opposite, but believe me, the first thing that comes to mind when I imagine that soccer player with long hair, sideburns wide, skinny lanky and with a mischievous smile running through the field with the yellow and blue shirt… yellow and blue of the good guys eh, don’t get confused.

“The first thing that comes to mind is a player who was able to see, feel and appreciate what others did not even imagine, he was a visionary of the game, he found holes where there were no spaces, he managed the times, the threads of the game, He gave the exact pass and if necessary, he feinted, made a feint and got between the two heavy central defenders to finish with a goal a move that he himself had planned,” he said. Faitelsonwho described one of the greatest legends of the tigers.

“He had a privileged long-distance right leg. He used the ‘8’ because it was one of the precursors for the ’10’ jersey to be erected a little later. He formed one of the most complete and spectacular teams in the history of Mexican soccer , the tigers in the mid and late 1970s, the tigers from milocthe tigers from Barbadillothe tigers from Batoclettibut the reality is that most of those tigers They were his, his alone. He forged a legend from the University Stadium and of that memorable Final against the Cougars from Cabinhofrom mutantfrom Hugo“, continued the ESPN journalist.

Faitelson also recalled the final years of the career of the Boss and his subsequent passage to the benches of Mexican soccer.

“In 1986, when his career was already reaching its end points, he was the moral leader of the Mexican team who faced the World Cup at home, a World Cup in which much of the pressure fell on him, his influence in the group in the locker room, his strained relationship with Hugo Sanchezsome of his famous brush strokes ended up painting works of art in that team he directed Bora Milutinović.

“He has also had a long and, I say, successful career as technical director of Mexican soccer. After his days on the pitch he showed his personality and knowledge on the bench where something fundamental to highlight his career prevailed, his exaggerated passion for soccer. “.

