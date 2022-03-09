The delirious video of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after the commotion about their personal hygiene

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis It is one of the favorite couples on the Hollywood scene. Both have been together since they got married in 2015, but they already had a long history behind them as friends, of more than ten years. Since then they have lived an inseparable marriage, sharing two children.

But the couple has been in the center of controversy for some time and all this has to do with the new fashion that has come to Hollywood. A while back, they both shared that they themselves didn’t shower every day. This unleashed the madness and other actors have joined this new trend.

It seems that this is not going to be easily forgotten and seeing how the situation is on this matter, Ashton has decided to take it in the best way he knows how, and that is pulling humor.

Hollywood decides not to shower

Oddly enough, it’s true, the latest lifestyle novelty has arrived in Hollywood. And yes, that seems to be not showering every day. Own Ashton Kutcher together with his wife Mila KunisThey talked about it and they claimed not to shower every day.

But this has not stopped here and more actors have wanted to confirm that they also follow this habit, one of them has been Jake Gyllenhaal. He claimed that he did it because taking a shower every day harmed his skin.

Despite this, not all actors are in favor of this and Dwayne Johnson is totally against it. In fact, the rock says that he himself showers three times a day, when he gets up, after training and before going to sleep.

Ashton Kutcher pulls humor on the new trend of not showering in Hollywood

In a video that Ashton Kutcher has uploaded to his Instagram, Mila and he are bathing their children: “Are you pouring water on our children? Are you trying to melt them? This is ridiculous, what’s going on?

Mila for her part continues: “We are bathing our children”, to which her husband replies: “It’s like the fourth time this week! It’s too much”. His wife between laughs says: “It’s too much”

Ashton ends the joke by saying, “Your body oils will be destroyed! What are you trying to do to them!”

Despite the jokes, Kutcher admits that it is something that “is leaving mother“, so much so that any Hollywood actor is already suspected, questioning his personal hygiene, the last to fall was Jason Momoa.

