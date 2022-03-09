The day the Fuego volcano scared Will Smith (video)

The actor was able to witness one of the eruptions of the Fuego volcano during his stay in San Juan Alotenango.

FROM HERE HE LIVED IT: This is the place where Will Smith stays in Guatemala

Will Smith He shared two videos through social networks in which he was surprised by the activity of the volcano that was in front of his lodging.

“I can confirm that the volcano it erupts, it’s definitely erupting,” he says in a video in which he appears to speak on the phone. telephone and asks his companions to remain calm in the face of the event.

so he lived @RealWillSmithFP an eruption of the Fuego volcano during his stay in Guatemala. @soy_502 pic.twitter.com/MrhvVOta36 – Fredy Hernández (@FredyHSoy502) March 9, 2022

In the next video, Will Smith learn about the activity of the volcano of fire that the volcanologist Robert Boogher explains.

“I would call this a low risk, it is like scale 1. There is no zero level, but it is a minor risk”, he highlights.

The actor @RealWillSmithFP learn about the activity of the Fuego volcano, one of the most active in Guatemala @soy_502 pic.twitter.com/y6wo6H6f4N – Fredy Hernández (@FredyHSoy502) March 9, 2022

The video has generated a great deal of interaction, especially the comments where they appreciate this natural wonder, but which has also represented a risk for the communities surrounding the foothills of the Fire volcano.