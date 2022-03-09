The curious reason why the photo of Peter Lanzani on China Suárez’s birthday became a meme

This March 9 Eugenia “la China” Suarez turns 30. For this special date, she organized a great celebration to celebrate a new return to the Sun with his loved ones. The event was held in the large property that the actress has in Pilar, specifically in the garden, and her 6 million followers were witnesses thanks to the publications that the artist did on Instagram. Among all the photos he posted, the one he poses with Peter Lanzani became a trend on Twitter for the funny jokes they made based on the actor’s style.

“Dear little brother”China wrote in the image she shared in which she is seen embracing Lanzani. In the postcard, both are shown with a big smile that denotes the happiness of the reunion. Actors share a close friendship since 2007 when they starred together in the youth strip Almost angels. Since then, they have been very close and share different moments of their lives, both at work and personally.

The actors celebrated together (Photo Instagram @sangrejaponesa)

Beyond the tenderness and nostalgia that this image could cause, the users who commented on it in the networks they made special focus on the appearance of Peter Lanzani. On Twitter, your name became a trend for the hilarious memes that made reference to the look of the multi-award winning actor. For the occasion, he wore a loose gray shirt, cotton shorts and sneakers with socks. But beyond the chosen outfit, what struck the most was his long beard and disheveled hairfor which he was the victim of unusual comparisons.

“I Googled Peter Lanzani and this came up”wrote a user on Twitter next to an image of the map of the country Old and beardedreferring to the beard of several days that the protagonist of A rooster for Aesculapius.

Memes on Twitter (Photo captures Twitter)

Users also found similarities between the Argentine and other actors, such as Robin Williams in his role in the film Jumanji, in which he has a particular wild aspect after surviving in the jungle. In this line, there was no lack of reference to the movie Castawayin which Tom Hanks he is alone on an island, where he does not have personal hygiene items.

The comparisons were not lacking (Photo captures Twitter)

To make reference to this film, in the actress’s birthday photo they placed on her face the image of Wilson, the “friendly” ball in which the protagonist of the 2000 film seeks company in his lonely days.

Wilson was not missing in the memes (Photo capture Twitter)

“How cute is China Suárez. She watches as she hugs that surgeon. It’s Peter Lanzani”, Said a user in a tweet that compared the famous actor with a person on the street.

The actor and actress were the target of memes (Photo capture Twitter)

yes of memes It is spoken, the classic photo that has the former president as the protagonist could not be missing Mauricio Macri. It is a retro postcard in which the former president is in his car and gives a two-peso bill to someone who approaches the car. Usually, this image is adapted according to the situation in question. In this case, the users put a phrase that Eugenia would presumably say to her friend: “Here, kid, buy yourself something nice. China, it’s me Peter.”

Macri was not lacking in the memes (Photo captures Twitter)

In the middle of the laughter, the users also made a special focus on the stockings that the actor wore at the event. It is a model in blue with white figures and a wide border combined in burgundy. “I want them now,” wrote a netizen.

The stockings were also the target of memes (Photo capture Twitter)

Memes are the resource most used by users on social networks to echo a situation, most of the time to laugh at it, but also in many cases to criticize it. However, sometimes they cause the outrage of other Internet users who support the character or situation that was the focus of this joke. In this case, many Peter’s fans They went out to cross those who made jokes with their physical appearance and they asked for respect for him. Beyond the controversy, the artist preferred not to make any statements about it.