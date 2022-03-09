The best and worst of WWE NXT March 8, 2022

WWE NXT MARCH 8, 2022.— This Tuesday a new episode of NXT took place, which took place in its NXT Roadblock edition. In the star encounter, Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to be crowned the new NXT Champion.

THE BEST AND THE WORST WWE NXT MARCH 8, 2022

Next, we present the best and the worst of NXT, in descending order:

WORST

► 3– Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

This was a bout that we didn’t see much of, and the only thing relevant was Sarray’s intervention to cost Stratton the victory. Interestingly, the winner won’t have much to do from now on.

► 2– Lots of padding

The fight described in the previous number, plus a few behind-the-scenes segments consumed several minutes of the program, and even the penultimate fight between Imperium and MSK was too short for what it should have been.

► 1 – lash out

These segments do not contribute much and the most relevant part was when Lash Legend insinuated that Nikkita Lyons’ butt had implants. More was expected from this segment.

THE BEST

► 3- Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

A very fast and very well executed fight by both teams, who knew how to complement each other well. Carter and Catanzaro work very well togetherand the talent of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray, two former champions, there is no discussion.

► 2- Grayson Waller vs. L.A. Knight

Great battle between these two Superstars. Honestly, it was a surprise that Waller got the win, but it’s not a bad thing either, because he needed it. In fact, LA Knight doesn’t really lose anything by losing and Waller gets a huge boost. Perhaps en route to a spot in the ladder fight in Stand & Deliver?

► 1- Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Very good meeting, and again, a surprising result. Bron wasn’t expected to lose the title before Stand & Deliver at the earliest, and certainly not to Ziggler, but this change adds an interesting twist heading into WrestleMania weekend. The three showed off and for Ziggler, a well-deserved recognition for everything he always puts in the ring.