The before and after of the singers at the beginning of their career

Far from the image we know, different singers who have become popular in recent years have gone through radical changes in style.

Lady Gaga and his wardrobe marked a before and after in his career, even Taylor Swift she dared to transform her style from country to pop, with more elegant and innovative garments.

Many times these before and after in the singers are due to the hiring of stylists and access to better brands, along with the trends of the season.

The before and after of the most popular singers

Ariana Grande

The singer began her career in 2008, a far cry from what she does today. Her first steps were in the world of acting, in the Nickelodeon series Victorious.

After the first season, Ariana Grande she focused on debuting as a singer, as music came first for her.

The song that made her famous was The Way with Mac Miller, and the rest is history. In 2014 she started her success with her album My Everything, and since then Ariana Grande has been unstoppable.

Christina Aguilera

From a very young age, she started her career in the remembered Mickey Mouse Club. It was Mulán’s Reflection theme that led her to sign with her first record label.

With his album Stripped in 2002 he radically changed his image, after suing his manager for not having control of his career. This is how his most chanted and criticized songs like Dirrty came out.

From 2012 to 2018 he was on an album hiatus, although he collaborated on several popular songs. She recently released the single Pa ‘my girls that promises to revive the career of Christian Aguilera with a more Latin style.

Taylor Swift

He began his career at the age of 14 focused on country music and managed to sweep multiple awards with singles like Love Story and You Belong With Me.

But as he got older, he wasn’t afraid to start experimenting with his style to a more pop-focused one. This is how songs like Shake it Off and Blank Space were born.

The Reputation album Taylor Swift It has been cataloged as one of the most different in sounds. But already in 2019 the artist tried to return to her original sounds with Folklore and Evermore.

Miley Cyrus

With a talented family, Miley launched her career to fame with Hannah Montana, a series that she shared with her father Billy Ray Cyrus who was already known in the middle.

Her album Can’t Be Tamed began to be part of her evolution as a singer and actress, which coincided with the end of the Disney series.

With Bangerz the image that had been seen of Miley Cyrus She changed radically, which caused many fans to question her desire to detach herself from the image of a good girl.

Going through several experimental sounds, today Miley stands out with her latest album Plastic Hearts and her rocker and more authentic side.

Jennifer Lopez

It all started in 1993 when J.Lo received her first supporting role in the movie My Little Girl. Six years later, she would release her first single that little by little led her to be recognized in the world.

The rest of his career is known to all, since Jennifer Lopez She has become one of the most popular and established singers in the world.

Although she has always kept acting as her favorite hobby, which led her to participate in her latest film Marry Me.

Lady Gaga

Stefani Germanotta began to be known for her bizarre outfits with which we could see her on Just Dance or Poker Face.

But throughout her career, she has tried different styles that have made her more natural as it was in the case of Joanne.

After participating in the movie House of Gucci, Lady Gaga will dedicate herself to resuming her tour The Chromatica Ball in the coming months.

billie eilish

At just 13 years old, Billie launched her single Ocean Eyes with her brother Finneas, which was a hit on YouTube.

International fame and popularity would grow with the album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? since then billie eilish It has been a success.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards he won five awards, making history at the ceremony.

read also: Ed Sheeran defends himself in the Shape of You plagiarism trial