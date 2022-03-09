The attractive son of Reese Witherspoon who is the perfect mix between the actress and her ex Ryan Phillippe

Reese witherspoonthe famous 45-year-old Hollywood actress and producer, married Ryan Phillippe in 1999, with whom she had her children Ava Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe.

After 9 years of union, the couple decided to divorce in 2008 due to an alleged infidelity on the part of Phillippe during a filming. Shortly thereafter, the manager Jim Toth met Witherspoon at a party offered by one of their mutual friends. There they began to talk and a short time later their love story began, and they were married in 2011. A year after the link, Tennessee Toth, Reese Witherspoon’s third child, was born.

Even though ava philippe could impersonate his mother on the occasional red carpet, now he’s his brother Deacon who is going looking more and more to his mother, and to his father!, as we can see through the photographs that both publish together on their social networks.

In the last image that Reese Witherspoon has published on Instagram, she appears accompanied by her son, that with 17 years is dedicated to music, and they have the same face, although it also resembles Ryan. The young man is perfect mix.

“Making sure we have some good photos in case we ever need them for a mother-son album cover. I’m trying to start a band and convince @deaconphillippe to join me.” Witherspoon wrote at the bottom of the post.

In addition to their resemblance, mother and son enjoy a great complicity and a wonderful relationship that allows them to have fun together, from going to the beach together to doing viral Tik Tok dances to promote Deacon’s music.

The executive side of Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner, in addition to being a madrasa, is an entrepreneur. Witherspoon founded her own content creation production company, Hello Sunshine, to produce audiovisual titles on women stories, counted and treated by women.

As if that were not enough and combining it with his acting career where he is currently preparing the second season of ‘The Morning Show‘, has a famous reading group where great titles also made by women are discovered.

