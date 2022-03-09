the artist’s docuseries arrives on Netflix

In three chapters he will tell us the story from his childhood in Pittsburgh to his adulthood and the complexity of his artistic life. A journey to review the career of one of the most influential creators of pop culture.

Thanks to her we go through the incredibly diverse journey of Warhol and his ability to move between disciplines and movements as an artist. Revered by some and loathed by others, Warhol was a director, editor, TV producer, celebrity and much more. And despite his immense fame, Warhol was extremely discreet about his personal life.

From Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, The Andy Warhol Diaries, It is based on Warhol’s original diary and features unpublished audiovisual material to delve into the artist’s personal and professional life. He’ll also dive deep into interviews and materials submitted by people who worked with him.

“After the 1968 shooting, Andy Warhol begins to record his life and his feelings. Those diaries and this series reveal the secrets of the person behind the character.

Andy gained notoriety in the 1950s for his creative projects and a decade later he began to approach New York pop art through other artists and it is during this time that he gains a position among intellectuals, aristocrats, Hollywood stars and other personalities.

He became recognized worldwide for his works of art, film and literature. He was and is considered an icon of modernity. Now, all these key points of his career can be seen, starting today, Wednesday, March 9, on Netflix.