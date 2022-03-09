The Academy announces another list of presenters

LOS ANGELES (EFE).—John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu and Ruth E. Carter will be among the celebrities who will present the Oscars at the next ceremony on March 27.

