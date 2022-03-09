The 7 Best Movies To Watch On Prime Video According To Users – Movie News

Amazon’s ‘streaming’ platform houses in its catalog great jewels that never fail.

When in doubt about what to watch on streaming platforms, the best answer is always: bet on the classics. There are many new films to discover, it is true, but they are all part of a wave of releases that can sometimes be overwhelming. If you’re tired of never being able to catch up and start watching a movie without really knowing if you’ll like it, turn to those titles that have always accompanied you.

The 7 best movies to watch on Netflix according to viewers

What better plan than to feel surrounded by the adventures of the good Forrest, the honorable mission of rescuing Ryan or the adventures in the Isla Nublar park? There are times, that life is fixed by letting yourself be carried away by the best stories of cinema, for this reason, here we have compiled the 7 best movies to watch on Prime Video according to users SensaCinema. The very attractive list that has come out is the result of all the votes of web readers, who have decided that this is the best thing to see on Amazon’s streaming platform.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

It is not surprising that Forrest Gump be the best rated movie by users to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The six Oscars it won say so, its great box office results -it was the second highest-grossing in 1994, but it won The Lion King– and the fact that the Library of Congress selected it for preservation because of its “cultural, historical, or aesthetic” significance. Forrest Gump is that movie that never fails you and is available in the Prime Video catalog so you can watch it whenever you want.

It’s never too late to see little Forrest learn a few steps from Elvis, his experience in the Vietnam War, his career in professional ping-pong and, of course, his love story with Jenny. In addition, it is one more opportunity to enjoy the warm interpretation of Tom Hanks. In 1994 he was in a golden age of his career. In just a few years he starred philadelphia, Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan and The green Mile. Almost nothing.

‘Gladiators’ (2000)

Gladiator It is another one of those classic movies that you have seen dozens of times and that, however, catch your attention again every time they show it on television. Máximo Décimo Meridio’s adventure to avenge the death of his family is a story with which it is easy to connect. You want him to destroy everything and get his goal. Hence, the character of Russell Crowe is considered one of the best in fiction.

Directed by Ridley Scott, a filmmaker who is usually a safe bet. He is the same that he has given us Thelma & Louise, Blackhawk shot down, The Martian or the last duel. Gladiator it was for him the return to commercial success and earned him several Academy Awardsin addition to being considered one of the best films in the history of cinema.

Here are other adventure movies to watch on Amazon.

‘The Pianist’ (2002)

Based on the autobiographical book by Polish pianist and Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman, The pianist It is an emotional story that is always a good option for those who are looking for something intense, but well acted and with a background. Roman Polanski is the director in charge of this film that won the Palme d’Or at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, among many other awards.

The performance of Adrian Brody as the protagonist, as well as the screenplay by Ronald Hardwood, are two of its strongest elements and what makes the film stand out among the hundreds of films that exist on this subject.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

Movies about wars there are many and of all kinds. That deal with the Second World War there are hundreds of them, but none like Saving Private Ryan. What Steven Spielberg created is a unique production that has gone down in film history and will be remembered as a great epic that marked the genre.

lead the plot Tom Hanks which, as always, offers an impeccable performance. He is in charge of launching the mission to rescue the only Ryan brother left alive and return him to his family. A personal and emotional story within the cruelty of the conflict.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Among the list of the best movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video is The silence of the lambs, a thriller with touches of the horror genre that takes the viewer on a fascinating journey into the mind of the psychopath played by Anthony Hopkins. The film cost 19 million dollars and grossed 272 million dollars, which can be translated as a real success.

The passage of time has treated this film by Jonathan Demme very well. It is considered by many to be one of the most influential films in the history of cinema and is constantly featured in the compilations of the best in the industry. Like Forrest Gumphas been chosen for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic” value to be preserved and has given rise to a franchise -with its successes and failures, yes-.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Is it necessary to present jurassic-park at this stage? The fantastic world of dinosaurs that introduced us steven spielberg in 1993 -thanks to Michael Chrichton’s novel- has remained with us all this time, passing from generation to generation and expanding as an unstoppable franchise.

Currently, it has two film trilogies -the second of them, Jurassic Worldwith no plans to end soon-, two short films and several animated series, being Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous the best known. Also, there are plans to make a live action series. Come on, what’s up? jurassic-park for a while.

‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

Another franchise that needs no introduction is Return to the future. Doc and Marty’s time-bound adventure is still as fresh in 2022 as it was when it premiered in 1985. If anything, it’s even stronger. viewers who discovered her almost 40 years ago have passed their passion on to their children or nephews and everything seems to indicate that it will continue to be passed down from generation to generation as one of the great films in history.

It is impossible to forget Robert Zemeckis’s film and the fact that he has decided that the franchise would not have any kind of sequel helps to surround it with an air of mysticism that comes in handy. Few films have as much impact as this one.

All of them are available in the Amazon Prime Video Catalog.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter