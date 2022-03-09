The 3 best science fiction series on Netflix

The Science fiction it embodies some of our wildest technological dreams as a species, as well as some of our worst fears. The entertainment offers within this gender are very abundant, in this note we leave you a list of three of the most interesting series of this genre in Netflix.

1. The myth of Sisyphus

In the era of the rise of k-drama comes a science fiction thriller in which we accompany Han Tae-Sul, an engineering genius and founder of the Quantum and Time Company, who has given his world some of the inventions more extraordinary. The story truly begins when Gang Seo-Hae, a female warrior travels from the future on a mission to save Han Tae-Sul, which will lead to a series of unimaginable adventures mixing technology, enemies, and time travel. With quite interesting character development and a very well-conducted plot, throughout the 16 chapters that make up this series we unravel the mysteries of Gang Seo-Hae’s trip to the past, the importance of protecting Han Tae-Sul and even the course of the future of that fictional world.

2.Manic

Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, this science fiction black comedy introduces us to Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two individuals who take part in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that seeks to find the ultimate cure for depression and overcoming trauma.

Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech is the company that carries out the study, which consists of giving pills to the test subjects, to later subject them to experience a series of situations that test their mental limits and in which they experience very strange situations, composed of visions/hallucinations in which reality is mixed with fiction.

3. Love, Death & Robots

This wonderful series is made up of an anthology of twenty-six animated short films around the theme of science fiction, mixing fantasy, horror, comedy and of course technology. This work stands out for the mastery of each of the pieces, which do not resort to the usual tricks to hook the viewer. It is a refreshing proposal, the product of the work of 20 directors, each with their own style, which makes Love, Death & Robots one of the best options that Netflix offers in terms of science fiction.