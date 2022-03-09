The 2022 Mazda CX-60 is much more than Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid (+78 photos)

Mazda has changed. The Hiroshima manufacturer has been flirting more and more closely with the premium segment for years, and with the new Mazda CX-60They take the final leap. The Mazda CX-60 is much more than a large SUV: The big brother of the Mazda CX-5 is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid and debuts the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture modular platform. This platform will allow them to produce cars of rear-wheel drive with inline six-cylinder enginesswimming against the tide in a world dominated by downsizing and electrification.

Putting the Mazda CX-60 in context

The Mazda CX-60 measures 4.75 meters in length. It straddles the midsize SUV and large SUV. It does not reach the almost 4.90 meters of a BMW X5, but it exceeds the 4.60 meters of a Lexus NX or the 4.66 meters of a Mercedes GLC. It’s not trying to be an SUV with a “coupé” body: its height of 1.68 meters is similar to its rivals, as is its wheelbase, typical of a vehicle built on a platform of rear-wheel drive vehicles. Among the rivals of the Mazda CX-60 are heavyweights of the premium segment.

Cars like the Volvo XC60 or the Lexus NX, without forgetting the great German institutions: the BMW X3, the Mercedes GLC and the Audi Q5. Will Mazda’s proposal be able to cope with them? For it, Mazda bets on a sculptural design, whose proportions are those of a longitudinal motor vehicle. It has less front overhang than a Mazda CX-5, to give you an idea. It boasts the latest evolution of the Kodo design language, with a front where the optics play a beautiful aesthetic game with the sculptural radiator grille, the clear protagonist.

In principle, the Mazda CX-60 will be offered only with five seats.

The side profile is clean and elegant, leading to a rear of torn lights, again with a design of clean and organic lines. The same philosophy applies insidelooking for that connection between the driver and the machine. The materials used are of high quality, with maple wood, natural leather upholstery and high quality soft plastic.. Mazda has gone the extra mile when it comes to design, taking the interior design attributes we’ve seen in recent products like the Mazda3 a step further.

The trunk of the Mazda CX-60 has 570 liters of capacity. Bearing in mind that we are dealing with a plug-in hybrid car, we can say that its load volume is one of the highest among its rivals. In fact, the plug-in BMW X3 has 450 litres, and the Lexus NX 450h+ stays at 555 litres.

More technology

The instrumentation is, for the first time, 100% digital in the Mazda CX-60. Its diagonal is 12.3 inches and it has a very careful appearance. Although the unit was a pre-series prototype and we couldn’t tinker with it as much as we wanted, it has good resolution and visibility, and changes noticeably when we select different driving modes. When it comes to infotainment, the central screen is 12.3 inchesan ultra-panoramic format, and is located in an elevated position.

The MyMazda app will allow access to connected functions of the vehicle, remotely.

It’s compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it’s non-touch, at least until the car is stationary and you’re using the smartphone’s screen-mirroring. Fortunately, it does not integrate air conditioning functions, which continue to maintain physical controls. This system is complemented by a Head-Up Display three times larger than that of a Mazda CX-30. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the car has a facial recognition system capable of detecting which driver is using the caradjusting to our liking all the adjustable functions of the interior.

2022 Mazda CX-60 Engines

The great revolution of the Mazda CX-60 is in its mechanics. It is the first time that Mazda has a plug-in hybrid carand in this premiere, it does so by combining a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with a 136 hp electric motor. Its total power is 327 hp, and thanks to a 17.8 kWh capacity battery, it is capable of traveling up to 60 km in 100% electric mode.. The gearbox of this all-wheel drive SUV is a new eight-speed automatic gearbox and torque converter, recently developed.

While other brands bet everything on electric, Mazda will launch a 3.3-liter six-cylinder diesel in 2022.

But the real magic doesn’t end there. As part of its shift to the premium segment, It will also be available with a three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine and a 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder diesel.. We don’t know their power levels, but we estimate they will be above 250 hp – even above 350 hp in some cases – we know that they will send their power to the rear train and that they will have 48-volt light hybridization.

The new Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture modular platform allows great mechanical flexibility, always under the premise of front engines in a longitudinal position, something that brings Mazda closer to the philosophy of German premium SUVs.