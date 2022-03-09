The 20 most influential women on Instagram in Colombia | THE UNIVERSAL
Instagram has become the second platform with the most users worldwide, being the letter of introduction of each one of the people, where we find all kinds of content and brands that from social networks have been growing and forming companies in Colombia and other countries of the world. Read here: ‘Goyo’ and ‘Tostao’, from ‘Chocquibtown’, in divorce plans
The influence that a person can achieve through this platform is impressive and in Women’s Month, the agency BCW Moving People, in its most recent study, brings the 20 most influential users on Instagram in Colombia.
The celebrities:
This select group is made up of the Colombian singer Shakira, with 71.1 million followers; followed by ‘Bichota’, Karol G, with 49.2 million followers; then the talented Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara, with 24.6 million followers; We continue with the singer-songwriter of ‘Los Consejos’ and soon to be a mother, Greeicy Rendón, with 19.8 million followers, and we end with the actress recognized for her role as ‘Catalina, la grande’ in ‘Sin senos si hay paradise’: Carmen Villalobos, with 18.7 million followers.
Travel and adventures:
In this category we have first Carolina, known as @elviajedecaro, with 349 thousand followers; in second place to the lawyer Angélica Ladino, known as @angelicagalino, with 347 thousand followers; It is followed by the Valduparense blogger and writer Lina Maestre, known as @patoneando, with 182 thousand followers; continuing with María Isabel Puertas, known as @lasrutasdeisa, with 146 thousand followers and ending with Soy Yu, known as @veteporelmundo, with 129 thousand followers.
Sports:
In the sports area we have excellent Colombian representatives, there is the cyclist, BMX cyclist, silver medalist and double Olympic gold medalist, commonly nicknamed ‘The Queen of BMX’, Mariana Pajón, with 2.1 million followers; she is followed by high-performance athlete Taniana Ussa, with 2 million followers; We also have the youtuber and fitness influencer from Cartagena Silvana Araújo, with 2 million followers; There is also the Olympic medalist in triple jump, Caterine Ibargüen, with 767 thousand followers, and finally the Colombian soccer player Daniela Henao, with 742 thousand followers.
Politician and opinion leader:
We start with the current mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, with 1.1 million followers; there is also the actress, singer, writer, composer and presenter, Margarita Rosa de Francisco, with 1.1 million followers; then we have the journalist, writer, radio host and news presenter Vicky Dávila, with 1 million followers; It is followed by the news presenter, journalist, communicator, winner of 8 India Catalina awards and Colombian politician Mábel Lara, with 611 thousand followers and culminating with the journalist, political scientist, presenter and librettist María Paulina Baena, with 145 thousand followers. Also read: Latin AMA’s will honor the Mexican Lupita D’Alessio with the Legend Award