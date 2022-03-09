The 20 most influential women on Instagram in Colombia | THE UNIVERSAL

Instagram has become the second platform with the most users worldwide, being the letter of introduction of each one of the people, where we find all kinds of content and brands that from social networks have been growing and forming companies in Colombia and other countries of the world. Read here: ‘Goyo’ and ‘Tostao’, from ‘Chocquibtown’, in divorce plans

The influence that a person can achieve through this platform is impressive and in Women’s Month, the agency BCW Moving People, in its most recent study, brings the 20 most influential users on Instagram in Colombia.

The celebrities:

This select group is made up of the Colombian singer Shakira, with 71.1 million followers; followed by ‘Bichota’, Karol G, with 49.2 million followers; then the talented Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara, with 24.6 million followers; We continue with the singer-songwriter of ‘Los Consejos’ and soon to be a mother, Greeicy Rendón, with 19.8 million followers, and we end with the actress recognized for her role as ‘Catalina, la grande’ in ‘Sin senos si hay paradise’: Carmen Villalobos, with 18.7 million followers.