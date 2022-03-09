‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin confirms return at WrestleMania 38 to confront Kevin Owens

Legendary ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will officially be at WrestleMania 38 in Texas, accepting Kevin Owens’ ‘invitation’ for a face-off on wrestling’s biggest stage.

Austin, 57, has not competed in a fight since WrestleMania 19 against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in 2003 and it is unknown what kind of confrontation he will have with Owens, who has been badmouthing Texas for a few weeks with a view to leaving the table served for the segment.

Owens called out Austin by name in a promo during the first episode of Monday Night Raw in March, inviting ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ to appear on ‘KO Show’ at the two-night event on March 2-3. April. One day later Austin responded to the call with a ‘hot’ promo on social media.

“Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a brawl, whatever, Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to open one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens.” Austin said in the promo.

Headed to Dallas, TX for #Wrestlemania 38. Bringing One Last Can of Whoop Ass. see u there @FightOwensFight. And that’s the bottom line. RT @WWE: OH HELL YEAH!@SteveAustinBSR you have accepted @FightOwensFight‘s #Wrestlemania 38 invitation! pic.twitter.com/pzAZXiiMYV — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 8, 2022

Owens didn’t take long to respond. with his own message on Twitter.

During his career that saw him become one of the biggest stars of all time as the face of the ‘Attitude Era’ in the late 1990s, Austin won six WWE Championships, headlined several WrestleMania cards and is the only WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble three times.