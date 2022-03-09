Steven Spielberg and Guillermo Del Toro support the Chilean short film “Bestia” at an event prior to the 2022 Oscars

Within the framework of a lunch organized by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts, the nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards, including the directors of the Chilean short film “Bestia”, met in Los Angeles, California, weeks after the famous delivery

of statuettes.

The national entourage of “Bestia”, which this year competes in the Best Animated Short Film category, was headed by director Hugo Covarrubias and producer Tevo Díaz, who shared on-site with the guests.

Part of that dialogue was recorded on social networks, where images of the lunch were published. From the gallery, two drew deep attention: the postcards of Steven Spielberg (in the photo) and Guillermo del Toro next to the doll of the protagonist of “Beast”.

“How attentive and nice (Guillermo del Toro). He has had the detail of greeting the director @hugocovarrubias and the producer @tevodiaz ”, reads one of the photographs of the meeting, where the Mexican poses smiling next to the object.

Spielberg’s postcard, meanwhile, was shared by Mexican film critic Carlos Aguilar: “Steven Spielberg with one of the puppets from the stop-motion Chilean short film Beast at the Oscar nominees luncheon,” he wrote.

The Oscar Awards ceremony will be held on March 27 from 9:00 p.m., at the Dolby Theater in

The Angels.