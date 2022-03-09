Steven Seagal (1982-2022) | A star destroyed by his own ego

Steven Seagal was one of those action heroes that made the ’80s and ’90s great. His name rivaled Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sylvester Stallone or Bruce Willis. Honestly, I wanted to talk about this ‘character’ because of the great article by Carlos on the withdrawal of JCVD ​​and his best films.

There are fewer and fewer idols of this type of cinema, although John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Nobody They drink from that cinematographic genre. That is why I wanted to talk a little about Steven Seagal’s career and how his ego and his sexual scandals ended his career.

Steven Seagal as martial artist

From a very young age he began to study martial arts in California with Fumio Demura as a teacher until at the age of nineteen He decided to travel to Japan to perfect his knowledge. There he trained with various Aikido masters such as Hiroshi Isoyama and Seiseki Abe, earning a 7th dan black belt in aikikai.

With his wife’s familymiyako fujitani), opened the Dojo Tenshin becoming so on the first foreigner to have the title of teacher and to be able to teach aikido in Japan.

It was already in 1982 when the cinema knocked on Seagal’s door, being hired as coordinator of the specialists in ‘The challenger’ starring the famous Toshio Mifune.

back to the united states

Steven returned to his native country to try to break into the film industry while opening his new dojo. Tenshin Bugei Gakuen. It was here that he met Michael Ovitz, president of Creative Artists Agency, who, in addition to becoming his student, catapulted his career.

and it arrived ‘Above the law’ in 1988 where he shared the screen with Sharon Stone. A classic and typical film of a policeman (Nico Toscani) who disobeys orders and faces a plot that involves people in power. Nothing new on the horizon, although he did make Seagal known.

With this feature film, the industry focused on him to turn him into another action and martial arts movie star. After that tape came ‘Marked for Death’, ‘Hard to Kill’ and ‘Seeking Justice’. Three proposals that worked well and were almost the same line drawn in ‘Above the Law’. A Steven Seagal distributing tow like the coolest guy in the neighborhood and with no time to bleed: Come to think of it, we have rarely seen this man bleed.

In 1991 Seagal’s ego was already the size of the Titanic and he was invited to an episode ‘Saturday night Live’. To this day, he is banned from appearing on said television program after the disastrous occurrence of his intervention. It seems that the divo character of him was emerging.

Many know his ‘anecdote’ at Sylvester Stallone’s house with Jean-Claude Van Damme in which they almost come to blows due to Seagal’s bragging, well, there is another that takes us to the filming of ‘Looking for Justice’ in which the actor showed that he was very good at ‘showing off’. The actor said that no one was able to drown him with a wrench, unfortunately those words reached the ears of Gene LeBell, a stuntman wrestler who kindly (supposedly) knocked Seagal unconscious and he couldn’t control his sphincter and came to ‘do it to himself’.

On the other hand, another witness assures that it was not so, that LeBell was trying to teach him a suffocation technique and the actor and he turned without warning and hit the specialist in his noble parts.

John Legizamo He mentioned in an interview that Seagal, the first time they met for the filming of ‘Critical Decision’, hit him in the chest simply for laughing at the martial artist’s comment: Everything I say is the law.

We all have very clear the character of the actor and that his most convincing success had not yet arrived. then it came ‘Maximum alert’ and that was when Warner Bors. He knew who he had on his hands and began to suffer an actor whose success went too far to his head. This film, we could say, that cataloged him as the new star of action moviesbut it also brought with it an exacerbated increase in his ego.

To participate in the aforementioned tape, the studio had to make several changes to the scriptsomething that is not strange, but also had to reach an agreement with the actor to release ‘The dangerous land’ as his only film from 1993 and thus have him again as the protagonist in ‘Maximum Alert 2’. With ‘On Dangerous Land’ Seagal sat in the director’s chair for the first time and did not have the expected success.

We could say that Steven Seagal is what is known in the world of music as a ‘one hit wonder’ (flower of a single day)given that did not have the success of ‘Maximum Alert’ not even with the sequel and little by little his reputation for being a difficult person to deal with did not benefit him and along with the first cases of sexual harassment ended his career.

To that ego we must add the contempt he showed on dozens of occasions towards his colleagues. was what ended his career in 1996 with ‘Critical Decision’ the last first line feature film that he “starred in”. And I put that word in quotes because Warner Bros. did something that no one expected, killed off Seagal’s character a few minutes into the film’s beginning, leaving the entire weight of the plot on Kurt Russell’s shoulders.

If to all this we add sexual harassment cases in which he was involved with studio workers and castmates, we can say that his career plummeted to titles released directly on DVD and with a very low quality or with that reality show called ‘Steven Seagal: Lawman’ in which they worked with police officers on many of their cases.

We have also had him as a trainer for some MMA fighterbut he has not come out very well either thanks to his statements in which all the merit of his pupils’ victories was recognized.

Steven Seagal could have been one of the greats and have ended his days with dignity, but his movie star airs got the better of him and he became a flower that withered very quickly and is now almost a meme.

Greetings and be happy.