Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Writers Say Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Could Appear In Movie

The writers of Sony’s upcoming animated Spidey film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), have hinted that there is in fact a possibility that the live-action Spider-Men will be in the film. . So far, three actors have played Spider-Man in live-action movies: Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield. They came together last year in the hit Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. And now, commentary from the Spider-Verse writers has hinted that a reunion could be on the way. (Also read: Doctor Strange 2 Toy Set Hints Spider-Man, Iron Man Is Present In Movie)

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Sony’s 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. It was the first film to feature multiple Spider-Men such as Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glen all playing different versions of the character.

Speaking with Variety recently, Spider-Verse writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were asked about the possibility of Spider-Men being a part of the movie. At this, Phil laughed and referred to No Way Home, saying, “It’s a very high bar to clear. The gauntlet has been thrown down.” Christopher then responded by saying, “All things are possible in the multiverse.”

When the reporter pressed and said the statement would cause Twitter chaos in the Spider-Man fandom, Phil replied, “RIP my mentions!” The first part of Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2022 with a second part next year. Across the Spider-Verse already features multiple Spider-Men with Oscar Isaac set to voice Spider-Man 2099 and Jake Johnson reprising his role as Peter Parker, along with Shameik and Hailee as Miles and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

The movie prequel Into the Spider-Verse was not only a commercial success grossing $375 million at the box office, it was also critically acclaimed. The movie even won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.