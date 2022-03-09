Sofia Vergara’s tremendous scare when she believes she shot Simon Cowell

Sofia Vergara got the scare of her life Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Vergara happened what could have been the great scare of his life a few days ago when his partner Simon Cowell from American Got Talent he played one heavy joke. In this Show of talent Sofia shares the role of jury with Simon, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. That particular day Cowell invited a couple of actors to the stage, who had already been on the show, but Sofia did not know because at that time she was not yet a jury of it. Actors Ryan Stock and Amberlynn came up with a dangerous act in which one shot arrows at the other while blindfolded.

It must be remembered that in the past the pair of actors, who use weapons and fire in their acts, had an incident when their act did not go as expected and Stock was almost embedded in his neck with a flaming arrow.

This time the number went well, but Sofía could not hide her fear when the actors invited her and Simon to be part of the performance. Finally, they both went up and Cowell had to stand at one end of the stage in front of Sofia, who would be at the other end blindfolded shooting arrows with a crossbow at a balloon that her partner had above her head. The Barranquillera only had to pull the trigger of the crossbow.

Sofia ended up complying with the orders and that’s when the unexpected happened. Once she had the blindfold on her, members of the show’s production quietly removed the arrow from the crossbow and placed a similar one on the chest of Simon, who pretended to fall in agony onstage.

The acted cries of the public alerted the Colombian, who, taking off her blindfold, observed the scene acted by Cowell in panic. She terrified looked at him, and Simon, having her close to her, told her that he was alive. Sofía breathed a sigh of relief and realized that it had all been a bad joke. For now, the barranquillera promised to take revenge and in networks she made it known that she is planning revenge.

Here the full video of the heavy prank.