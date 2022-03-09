Sleep Apnea May Increase Joint Pain, Fatigue in Older Women

Sleep apnea increases as women go through menopause, with a 4.5-fold higher prevalence of sleep apnea.

Among the 51 study participants, seven (13.7%) were diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea. Photo: ShutterStock.

A study from Japan points to a link between obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) and increased joint pain and fatigue in postmenopausal women.

“Women complaining of joint pain might be good candidates for a sleep lab study to find out whether or not they have OSA, especially when they also suffer from fatigue,” Dr. Masakazu Terauchi, of the Tokyo Medical and Dental University via Email.

Sleep apnea increases as women go through menopause, with a prevalence of sleep apnea 4.5 times higher in postmenopausal women than in premenopausal women.

The pain joint is also more common after menopause. Both can be triggered by falling estrogen levels.

Dr. Terauchi and colleagues examined the links between sleep apnea parameters and various symptoms in 51 postmenopausal women with resistant sleep disorders to treatment, including seven (147%) diagnosed with OSAS.

During a night’s sleep, the respiratory distress index (RDI), the number of abnormal respiratory events per hour of sleep and transcutaneous oxygen saturation (SpO2) were monitored using a portable monitoring device.

The researchers found a significant association between a higher RDI (greater severity of OSA) and the pain joint on the Japanese Women Climacteric Syndrome Assessment Questionnaire, after adjusting for multiple confounders (P=0.016).

There was also a significant association between SpO2 nadir and Cornell Medical Index fatigue (P=0.007), report the team in Menopause.

The results are in line with a 2020 study by the same researchers that links the pain muscle and joint with insomnia in middle-aged women.

Therefore, “it may not be too surprising that OSA has been shown to be associated with joint pain in another group of women,” Dr. Terauchi told Reuters Health.

“This study highlights an opportunity to increase the identification of women with OSAwhich goes undiagnosed in women who often have vague symptoms such as insomnia, fatigue and headaches morning,” Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), said in a news release.

“According to these findings, the pain joint could be another symptom that should prompt consideration of a diagnosis of OSA in women“, he added.

