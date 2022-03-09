She charges her Tesla and receives a receipt for 12.6 million pesos. What happened? | News from Mexico

CHINA.- She charges her Tesla and receives a receipt for 12.6 million pesos. What happened?

According to what was told by CnEVPost, a news blog about electric cars in Chinathe owner of a Tesla Model 3 brand new loaded his car in a brand supercharger.

The next day, they told him that he had to 600 thousand dollarsreported El Universal.

And although in that country charging an electric car is not free, it is not possible to charge such a high amount for having connected your car just a few minutes.

Tesla investigation into high charging for car charging

Tesla alerted the user through his cell phone application that he could not charge his car until he paid the money due.

According to calculations, the car received about 1 million 923 thousand 720 kWh during its charging period. This figure would be enough to fully charge 32 thousand units similar to the one implied in this note.

The owner reported to Tesla and according to the investigations of the electric car firm, this measurement “error” occurred due to a failure in the system that records the amount of energy supplied to the vehicle.

So far, it has not been disclosed if other customers of the brand have had similar problems. As for the Chinese customer, Tesla canceled the millionaire debt and the owner can continue charging his car, now correctly.