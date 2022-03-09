‘Shape of You’ trial: Ed Sheeran accused of plagiarism

Is it possible that shape of you not be of Ed Sheeran? One of the most successful songs of the British singer is causing him a real headache and, after four years, the trial begins that will determine whether or not Ed Sheeran plagiarized the song. For his part, the artist flatly denies the accusation.

The plaintiffs are the composers Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who are fully convinced that the chorus of their song oh why was used by Ed Sheeran. convinced that the chorus of his song Oh Why was deliberately used by Sheeran in his theme shape of you.

The musicians claim that their chorus “Oh Why, Oh Why, Oh Why” is reproduced exactly as it is in the “Oh I…, Oh I…, Oh I…” of Sheeran’s theme.

The trial has already begun and has done well in a big way. The attorney for the prosecution has called “magpie” to Ed Sheeran and this is just the beginning. The trial will last three weeks. That will be the determined time to know if Ed Sheeran plagiarized or not.

The story of shape of you it has fabric, because the singer already had to add the names of other artists to the credits of the song for its resemblance to the song no scrubs. How will the trial end? Not only Ed Sheeran’s reputation is at stake, but many millions of pounds.