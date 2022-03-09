season 2 playlist revealed

There are many details that we like about ‘The Bridgertons’, the series ‘made in’ Shonda Rhimes that conquered our hearts during Christmas 2020. First of all, the plot. The love stories of the brothers arranged alphabetically by name keep us glued to the screen chapter after chapter, wanting to devour the next one as soon as one ends. These, in addition, are spectacularly cared for. There is no lack of detail in the sets or in the costumes. Although none of this we would like so much without the soundtrack that accompanies each of the scenes.

The music we’ve heard in the first installment of ‘Los Bridgertons’ is already part of our usual ‘playlist’. They captivated us with instrumental versions of hits like Shawn Mendes’ ‘In My Blood’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ or Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’. Of course, season 2 was not going to be less. What you may not know is that It has already been revealed which songs are going to become classic ‘covers’. Netflix has done it, through its Tudum platform, and we assure you that your favorite topics are present on the list.

As he has shared, there will be several orchestras that will be in charge of these versions, in which he will be, for example, ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus or ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris. great songs Here is the complete list:

Nirvana’s ‘Stay Away’, performed by the Vitamin String Quartet.

Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’, performed by Kris Bowers.

Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’, performed by Hannah V and Joe Rodwell.

‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn, performed by the Vitamin String Quartet.

‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette, performed by Duomo.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, performed by Kris Bowers

‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles, performed by Steve Horner.

‘What About Us’ by Pink, performed by Duomo.

‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris and Disciples, performed by Kiris.

‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus, performed by the Midnight String Quartet.

When will you be able to listen to them? Starting March 25, with the premiere of season 2 of ‘The Bridgertons’. We can’t wait to see when Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the times’ plays. It would be perfect to open a Regency ball…

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io