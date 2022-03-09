Seahawks release defensive captain Bobby Wagner

Seattle released the veteran linebacker the same day it traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos

The day he changed the franchise from the Seattle Seahawks continued Tuesday night after the team informed All-Pro linebacker, Bobby Wagnerwhich is being cut, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The news came hours after Schefter reported that the Seahawks they had agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The two mainstays of the franchise who were drafted on the same day during the 2012 draft are now leaving Seattle the same day 10 years later.

with the cut of Wagnerthe Seahawks get rid of their defensive captain and another player who was among the most impactful in franchise history.

The move will save $16.6 million for Seahawks and cap space while leaving a massive hole in the middle of their defense. And he is not surprising because of the contract of Wagnerage (he turns 32 in June) and coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider’s lack of commitment to the player last week at the scouting combine.

Own Wagner questioned his future when the Seahawks they were nearing the end of a disappointing 7-10 season that prompted multiple changes to Carroll’s staff. Among them was the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., the former position coach of Wagner and one of his biggest supporters in the organization.

It is not clear whether a possible return to Seattle with a lower salary.

Wagnerdrafted with Wilson on the second day of the 2012 draft, was the last remaining member of the star-studded defense that led Seattle to his only championship in Super Bowl XLVIII and an appearance in Super Bowl XLIX following the 2014 season.

Wagner he will become a free agent for the first time in his career. He remains his own agent, something he did when he negotiated his three-year, $54 million contract extension in the summer of 2019. The deal set a record for his position at $18 million per season.

The leading tackler in the history of the Seahawks he was entering the final year of that deal with a non-guaranteed $16.35 million in base salary and another $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses.