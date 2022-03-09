Scarlett Johansson, ideal robot – decine21.com

It will be written and directed by the Chilean Sebastian Leliowhich won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film with a fantastic woman. On girlfriend, Scarlett Johansson will play a gynoid created to be the ideal wife by a brilliant businessman. However, she rejects her creator, so she will be forced to flee and face a world that sees her as a monster. As she runs away, she finds out her true identity.

Apple TV+ has announced the arrival on the platform of this film, and other top-notch projects, such as badblood,Adam McKay, about the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence producing and playing Holmes; snowblind, with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist; anewSue Mengers biopic starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence;Dolly, a new feature film written by Oscar nominee Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce, starring fellow Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as the lead; an adaptation of Judy Heumann’s autobiographical bestseller, Siân Heder’s Being Heumann; an Audrey Hepburn biopic; and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lonely hustlers who are assigned the same job.

Apple has advanced the list of films that will be released soon on the platform “after the historic victory at the SAG awards of the film CODA, the sounds of silence and after receiving nominations for the Oscars and the main film awards of the year for both CODA as for the acclaimed Macbeth“, indicates the statement of the platform.

The pace of Apple Original Films continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Siân Heder’s acclaimed film CODA has already made history as the most awarded film in the history of the Sundance Film Festival, as well as becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win a SAG Award in the Ensemble category. Less than two years after its launch, Apple TV+ also scooped the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary for “Boys State.” Apple Original Films has released blockbuster movies, including Tom Hanks’ worldwide hit, the Oscar-nominated Greyhound: Enemies Under The Sea, as well as Hanks’ next project, finchwhich set audience records and debuted as the #1 movie on Apple TV+ with its premiere last year.

