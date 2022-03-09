Russia-Ukraine War: Soldiers Played “Don’t Worry Be Happy” in Odessa

A Ukrainian navy band stationed in Odessa raised the spirits of the city by playing songs. A group of soldiers performed different songs in front of National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet which is surrounded by trenches.

One of the songs that the band performed with wind instruments was “Don’t Worry be Happy”. “Odessa-Ukraine”, is written on a defense armed with sandbags in the center of the city that is almost deserted. The objective is to raise the morale of the neighbors and the soldiers.

“We did not hand over Odessa to Hitler, and we will not hand it over to anyone,” he said. Galyn Zitserdirector of the Odessa Philharmonic, which on Tuesday gave its first performance since the crisis began.

I can’t say I’m not afraidI am very afraid, especially when we see this news, destroyed cities, dead soldiers,” Zitser added to Reuters. “We pray for the president, for our soldiers, may God give them the strength and health to protect us,” he added. The population of Odessa nervously awaits a possible Russian attack.

Odessa is an important commercial and industrial center. One of the main fears of the people is the threat of an attack from the water, through which lies the Crimean peninsula invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Don’t worry be happy”, a classic that takes center stage

This worldwide success was known in 1987, as part of Bobby McFerrin’s album called Elephants Children. The song reached the top of the charts in the United States and was part of the soundtrack of the movie “Cocktail”, starring Tom Cruise.

Born in 1950 in New York City, McFerrin drew attention to play all the instruments using only one: his voice. He collaborated with various artists such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Chick Corea and even comedian Robin Williams.

Various styles, classical, R&B, jazz, pop and world music, were encouraged with great success. “When you grow up with that mix of music, it just comes out. It was like growing up in a multilingual house”, said the musician.

At the age of 27, he decided to put aside his work as a professional musician. His life changed when one night at an audition he performed an a cappella solo of the Joan Armatrading song, “Opportunities”singing the melody, highlighting the harmony, and adding the bass and drum lines all at the same time.

“I saw myself on stage alone with nothing but my voice, improvising, like Keith Jarrett solo piano concerto. At the time, I had no idea how to pull it off,” the artist recalled.