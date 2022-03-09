ROYAL FAMILY | Rihanna’s friendship with a member of Spanish royalty

Far from the corsets of days gone by, members of the Royal family Spanish are increasingly seen in acts of the so-called ‘unofficial’. Many times, and due to the controversies that have taken place in recent times, the royals of Spain have had to try to hide from the indiscreet targets of the cameras. The image of the former Duke of Lugo, Inaki Urdangarintrying to escape from the paparazzi is now a tabloid classic.

It has also given a lot of play Froilanthe son of Infanta Elena and of Jaime de Marichalarwho went from his charming self-confidence in posados ​​and royal acts when he was a child, to his student dalliances, confrontations with the press and love affairs of a twentysomething always objective of the cameras of the heart.

The grandchildren of the king emeritus Victoria Federica and Froilán used ‘black’ cards, according to ‘El Confidencial’

His sister, Victoria Federicais also a common soirees of Madrid’s high society, although it is already making the leap to the world level. “Paris, how I wanted you,” wrote Felipe VI’s niece and granddaughter of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I on her Instagram profile, which she wears in recent days revealing Victoria Federica’s last friendship.

The daughter of the infanta Elena boasts a ‘selfie’ at Paris Fashion Week, which she attended to see the Dior parade. There she met the singer Rihannawhich also shows her most smiling face, an image far removed from the seriousness she shows when she is harassed by photographers in hotel halls.

The ‘outfits’

Magazine Woman shredded the looks of the two friends. The singer from Barbados, who is several months pregnant, does a daring styling exercise with a dominatrix air, wearing lingerie and transparencies by the work and grace of Dior, with which her tummy can be seen perfectly, Victoria Federica opts for a more classic fluffy crop top and blazer, all in cream. She wears her hair in a highly polished bun and bronzed makeup, with pink eyelids and lips to highlight her good color.