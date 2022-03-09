Roblox codes: Murder Mystery 2 arrives this March with free pets | MM2 | Among us | online games | mobile games | Video game
Roblox fans are more than happy with the free items they can get in the game. In case you didn’t know, your entire arsenal in Murder Mystery 2 can be upgraded with the list of MM2 codeswhich will allow you to equip knives and the cutest pets in the video game.
What is Murder Mystery 2?
Before I tell you what are the MM2 codes and how to redeem them, it is important that you know that Murder Mystery 2 is a horror game within Roblox created by Nikilis. This game mode is very similar to Among Us, as it is a server with a capacity of 12 players with three roles: an assassin, a sheriff and innocents. The goal is to find out who is who.
As reported by Dexerto, a portal specializing in video games, the game is about innocent people avoiding the murderer at all costs, while he must commit the crime without raising suspicion and being discovered by the sheriff.
Although Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular Roblox servers, Nikilis has not yet updated the list of codes to get knives, pets and other items, so we show you which ones have already expired.
Murder Mystery 2 codes that have already expired
- COMB4T2 – Combat Knife II
- NatureUpdate – 500 gold
- AL3X – Purple Knife
- SUBo – Green knife
- D3NIS – Dark Blue Knife
- CORL – Blue Knife
- SK3TCH – Orange Knife
- PRISM – Silver knife
How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes on Roblox?
Redeem the MM2 codes of Roblox is quite simple, because you must do it through the redemption code that is inside the video game. Follow these steps:
- Enter the Murder Mystery server in the Roblox hub
- Log in to the game and wait for you to enter
- Then, press the inventory button that is on the left of your screen
- The inventory window will appear, go to the bottom right of the screen and enter ‘EnterCode’
- Click on this option and write the code
- Hit the ‘Redeem’ button and the rewards will appear in your inventory.