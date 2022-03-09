Roblox codes: Murder Mystery 2 arrives this March with free pets | MM2 | Among us | online games | mobile games | Video game

Roblox fans are more than happy with the free items they can get in the game. In case you didn’t know, your entire arsenal in Murder Mystery 2 can be upgraded with the list of MM2 codeswhich will allow you to equip knives and the cutest pets in the video game.

What is Murder Mystery 2?

Before I tell you what are the MM2 codes and how to redeem them, it is important that you know that Murder Mystery 2 is a horror game within Roblox created by Nikilis. This game mode is very similar to Among Us, as it is a server with a capacity of 12 players with three roles: an assassin, a sheriff and innocents. The goal is to find out who is who.

As reported by Dexerto, a portal specializing in video games, the game is about innocent people avoiding the murderer at all costs, while he must commit the crime without raising suspicion and being discovered by the sheriff.

Although Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular Roblox servers, Nikilis has not yet updated the list of codes to get knives, pets and other items, so we show you which ones have already expired.

Murder Mystery 2 codes that have already expired

COMB4T2 – Combat Knife II

NatureUpdate – 500 gold

AL3X – Purple Knife

SUBo – Green knife

D3NIS – Dark Blue Knife

CORL – Blue Knife

SK3TCH – Orange Knife

PRISM – Silver knife

How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes on Roblox?

Redeem the MM2 codes of Roblox is quite simple, because you must do it through the redemption code that is inside the video game. Follow these steps: