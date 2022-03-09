Robert Downey Jr will star in a new franchise for Prime Video

Robert Downey Jr is one of Marvel’s most recognized and beloved actors, but his time in the franchise is over and now he is preparing for a new leading role. He knows all the details.

the step of Robert Downey Jr by Marvel has been iconic. Rarely has an actor been seen who, after being criticized by fans of a franchise, manages to reach everyone’s hearts and become one of the most loved and respected. The love that he generated was from the first of his movies, Hombre de Hierroreleased in 2008 and which caused a sensation among all fans of the MCU and Stan Lee’s superheroes.

However, the era of Robert Downey Jr It’s over. Together with Marvel, the actor reaped years of success, but after avengers endgame, he broke away from this emblematic and powerful character of the studio. Although, to tell the truth, since then the whole world has been waiting for him to return, but everything indicates that it will not happen, at least not in the near future. This is because the actor already has other projects to focus on.

It is that, in addition to the production of the second season of sweet-tooth for Netflix, he will also be in charge of starring in a new franchise, but this time for Prime Video. This is the new adaptation that will be made of Parker, the character created by Donald E. Westlake and will be, once again, under the direction of Shane Black. Without a doubt, the beginning of a new path that will last for a while.

Parker is the origin of an antihero, a ruthless and tough criminal that was created in 1962 and had 24 book deliveries. I mean, Downey Jr has a long way to go, which will start with a movie called Play Dirty. Of course, it should be noted that this is not the name of any of the many volumes that are written, so it is likely that it is a mixture of several or a feature film inspired by them.

For now it is unknown if they have already started working on this film, but it is certain that fans will once again be delighted with Robert’s work since he is one of the most versatile artists in Hollywood. In addition, we must remember that he will also be part of the impressive cast of Oppenheimerwhich will star Cillian Murphy and be directed by Christopher Nolan.