Rob Van Dam admits he lost his WWE Hall of Fame ring

Rob Van Dam is a legend of professional wrestling, but he is also a very peculiar person. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, sharing the same edition with Kane, Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly and The Great Khali, and received the commemorative ring from Vince McMahon.

Recently, Rob Van Dam revealed that he lost that ring in a hotel. Nevertheless, got it back quickly thanks to the staff of the place. When a fan mentioned this story on Twitter, RVD responded with surprise, but admitted it. My Hall of Fame ring? The hotel found it and got it back to me within a day or two. How did you find out about that?” wrote Rob Van Dam on Twitter.

Van Dam was very pleased at last year’s nomination. “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions who will never be in the Hall of Fame,” stated Rob Van Dam. “For Vince McMahon to stand up during the ceremony introduction and telling me I changed the style of the business was probably the biggest compliment I could imagine,” Van Dam said after being introduced.

The WWE Hall of Fame is a ceremony where the best-known personalities of professional wrestling are exalted, especially those who have had a career in WWE. This year, the WWE Hall of Fame will feature The Undertaker as headliner. In addition, the company has announced the nomination of Big Van Vader and Sid is expected to take a third place on the list.

WWE confirmed a few days ago that the Hall of Fame ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world. Furthermore, for the first time in history, WWE will host both the Friday Night SmackDown show and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony live on the same night at the American Airlines Center, giving all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to attend both events for one price.

