Reese Witherspoon’s trauma after the filming of Alma Salvaje: “I had panic attacks”

Between 2013 and 2014 Reese Witherspoon filmed Wild souladaptation of the book wilda bestseller by author Cheryl Strayed, which tells the first-person story of a woman who walked almost 1,800 kilometers in complete solitude, passing through all possible climates and moods. The challenge was not easy for the actress either, who confessed to having terrible panic attacks.

“I was so scared to do it. I underwent hypnosis, I was scared as hell. I had panic attacks for three weeks before we started (filming)”, revealed the actress of legally blonde during an interview with the publication Interview. The film was a total success and achieved that both she and Laura Dern had Oscar nominations for Best Actress (Witherspoon) and Best Supporting Actress (Dern), although Julianne Moore finally won the award for the drama. Still Alice.

The film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, tells the true story of Cheryl Strayed, who after going through a stage of self-destruction, heroin addiction and personal and family problems decides to walk the more than 1,800 kilometers of the route called the path of pacific ridge, on the American West Coast. With no money, alone and with only a backpack, Cheryl embarks on a path of personal healing. “There was the nudity thing, the sex thing, the drug thing… But also being alone in front of the camera with no other actors,” Reese mused.

“I had never been shooting scenes alone for days and days. There were about 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any actors in front of me. It was me, the camera and my backpack. It was like, ‘Is this really going to be this boring?’” she added. It should be noted that already in 2014 the actress had declared to the medium vulture what Wild soul It had been the most difficult movie of her life, also physically, since she repeated scenes carrying a backpack that weighed 30 kilos. “We didn’t stop to eat, we just ate snacks. We didn’t stop to go to the bathroom. It sounds crazy, but it was incredible,” he said.

On the challenge to which Reese was encouraged, she stated: “Cheryl Strayed’s book became something precious and sacred to me, because it spoke to me deeply about how we can save ourselves, as women. There is no mother or father who comes to save us. There is no spouse. I thought that was something radical at the end of the film, that he ends up without a family, without money, without a job, without a partner, and he is happy. I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but it changed me on a cellular level.”