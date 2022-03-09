Reese Witherspoon suffered from panic attacks after filming ‘Wild Soul’ and thus managed to overcome them

The actress Reese witherspoon He has a long film career. He is currently working on the series ‘The Morining Show’, which recently released the trailer for the second season.

But he has also played numerous roles in many movies like ‘Two crazy women on the run’ or ‘Wild soul’. With the latter she won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but working on the film was not easy at all for her having a lasting impact.

In a recent interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross for the middle ‘Interview’ Reese opened up about her experience working on the film. When asked which of all her roles she had changed her to, Ella Witherspoon replied: ‘Wild Soul’.

In the film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, Reese plays Cheryl Strayed. The story is based on memories of strayedwhich follows her journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and healing on a solo hike on the Pacific Crest Trail.

“I was so scared to do that. I went into hypnosis because I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started,” Witherspoon said.

Another thing that made Reese anxious was “being alone in front of the camera without other actors”. As the actress explained, “I had never been alone in scenes for days and days. There were probably 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors in front of me. It was just me, a camera and a backpack. I was like, ‘Is this going to be that boring?'”





Reese Witherspoon in ‘Wild Soul’ | Searchlight Pictures

Still, Witherspoon persevered, in part because Strayed’s memories meant a lot to her personally. “Cheryl Strayed’s book was so beautiful and sacred to me because she spoke deeply to me about how we, as women, we have to save ourselves. There is no mother or father to come save us. There is no spouse. I thought it was radical that at the end of the movie, she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner, and she’s happy.”

After this experience, Reese Witherspoon is clear about one thing. “I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but that changed me on a personal level“, he concluded.

Surely you are interested in:

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with a very special photo