Reese Witherspoon puts her mansion up for sale

The Oscar-winning actress has put the house she shares with her husband Jim Toth in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles up for sale for $25 million, according to reports. Architectural Digest.

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot, two-parcel private estate features seven bedrooms and 10 baths, plus an impressive entry foyer with high ceilings, a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a family room, a huge gourmet kitchen and an elegant office, according to the list of Graham Larson from Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated on 3.1 acres of lush land, the mansion also features a full outdoor entertainment area that includes a pool, spa, bar, and barbecue area.

the star of Legally Blonde and the talent agent, who share their 8-year-old son Tennesseeas well as Reese’s daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and her son Deacon Philippe18, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, bought the English-Country-style home for $15.9 million in 2020 and has spent the last two years doing renovations, reports Architectural Digest.

Reese’s big real estate move comes less than a year after the actress-turned-business mogul sold her entertainment company, Hello Sunshine, which produced TV shows like The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywherefor nearly a billion dollars.

Source: E!