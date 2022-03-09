Real Madrid against PSG will have a great security operation

The real Madrid and the local authorities have taken this Wednesday’s duel seriously against the paris st germainfor which they have summoned 1,500 elements between security and emergency personnel.

The return shock of the Round of 16 of the Champions Leagueis considered high risk, so the board seeks to shield this important game in every way.

Government in Madrid adds elements

The Government Delegation in Madrid has reinforced the security in the peripheries of the stadium Santiago Bernabeufor the meeting, which will be held at 2:00 PM, central Mexico time.

The following will participate in the device: 400 agents of the National Police, which will have the presence of members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), Cavalry and the Police Investigation Brigade (BPI).

To the deployment of the Madrid police, will be added 80 municipal agents of Madrid25 Samur technicians, three firefighters, 64 Red Cross personnel and 970 private security guards from Real Madrid.

Highly protected templates in Madrid

For this meeting between

Real Madrid and PSG

both squads will be highly protected, in view of the players who will be on the pitch and their impact on world football.

How many fans will be at Real Madrid vs PSG?

According to the previous operation, it is estimated that when renewed, but not yet finished new

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium,

Some 60,000 spectators will attend the Round of 16 match, while 1,850 are expected from the French team.

How does the series between Real Madrid and PSG come about?

The return match between

PSG

and Real Madrid, arrives with the minimum advantage of 1-0, due to the result of two weeks ago in Paris, in which Mbappé was the one who scored the winning goal.

The series has been noted as a early finish, but it will be this Wednesday in which one of the two is out of the competition.