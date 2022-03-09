Querétaro vs Atlas: Who are the directors of Gallos Blancos suspended by Liga MX?

The day 9 the Closure 2022 will have an unfortunate place in the history of the MX League After the brutal acts of violence in the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Queretaro vs Atlas.

What happened has shocked Mexico and the world for the savagery shown, that is why the MX League determined in the Extraordinary assembly with the owners and directors of the clubs the sanction for the directors and owners of the club.

Faced with this situation, many wonder, who is the owner of the Queretaro? It is a group of businessmen who are Gabriel SolaresEmilio Escalante, Manuel Velarde and greg taylorwho bought the franchise in June 2020 from George Albert Hank and hot group.with the aim of ascending to the atlantean on Cancun.

However, given the refusal to take the atlantean to first division, Emilio Escalante leaves the project and decides to stay in the foalsIn fact, he is the one who brought them back to play Mexico City.

You can read: “Why didn’t Liga MX disappear to the bars?”

GregTaylor, who is a promoter of soccer players, coaches and managers with his company Promenage, and Manuel Velard, It has a close relationship, since the latter also serves as an intermediary in the transactions of managers, coaches and footballers with the clubs.

lastly is Gabriel Solares, who is a public accountant and was introduced to soccer through the finance area and who in recent days was the one who stood up for the violent events. Finally, among those suspended is Adolfo Ríos. The ex-soccer player lived his second stage at the club and now served as sports director.