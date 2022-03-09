Querétaro vs Atlas: The mother of “El Razor”, a young man who was left for dead, asks “not to be tabloids” | News from Mexico

QUERÉTARO, Querétaro.- The mother of “El Razor”, a nickname by which Esteban Hernández Martínez, a member of bar 51 of the rojinegros, and whom some media believed dead, asked through a video “not be tabloids, or spread things that are not true” after the violent events that occurred in La Corregidora during Querétaro vs Atlas.

We get (news) to my relatives in Guadalajara, to those in the United States, that my son is dead, he is not dead, they are giving him attention, “clarifies María Guadalupe Martínez López.

from the hospital where caters to “The Razor”his mother asks not to spread that her son is dead, and only to spread what she says, which the doctor has confirmed.

Mother of “El Razor” asks not to spread that her son died

He explained that with the version of the supposed death of his son It affected and worried his family, especially the grandmother of “El Razor”, who details is older.

“Don’t be sensationalists, nothing more than what I tell you, that’s because the doctor told me. But don’t spread that my son is dead, because I have a family, my mother is grown up, she is scared.”

In addition, he thanked the attention has received in QuerétaroWell, he says that they have covered transfers, services and meals.

They open an account to support “El Razor”

Given this, multiple fan pages of the Atlas have shared an account to raise funds and so help Esteban and his family to cover the expenses that this situation entails.

Mrs. Lupe’s situation is difficult both financially and health-wise and I could not afford her stay in Querétaro as well as the treatment that her son will require. If you want to support her, I’ll leave you the data, “she wrote in the account.

Immediately, multiple users they started sending the screenshot with their donations and there were even many others who they offered the woman a home.

Disseminate list of hospitalized and missing after violence in Querétaro vs Atlas

In social networks, relatives of those who were in the Querétaro vs Atlas match have released the list of hospitalized and the state in which more people who were present at the game are.

