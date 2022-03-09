Queretaro vs Atlas. Cuauhtémoc Blanco will look for an owner to take the Gallos to Morelos

Cuernavaca.- The Governor Cuauhtemoc Blanco announced that it will look for the new owner of the White Roosters of Queretaro to invite him to bring the team to Morelos and use the Agustín “El Coruco” Díaz stadium, located in the municipality of Zacatepec, once the headquarters of the Cañeros del Zacatepec.

“I’m going to tell him to bring him here because there are spectacular fans and I hope I try to convince him, so that he can bring him to Querétaro and I think the fans will be very well reciprocated,” Blanco Bravo announced after an official event.

Since last week he declared his intention to get a First A soccer team to play in “El Coruco” Díaz, but with what happened in Querétaro last weekend the plans changed and now he will invite the club to go to Zacatepec.

“The truth is that what happened is unfortunate, these are things that cannot be done… look, it’s what I was talking about the other day, these events don’t happen in Europe. I don’t know what they have ended up with, whether to remove the bars or not, but they should take the issue a little more seriously and try to review all these characters, who ultimately harm Mexican soccer, and it’s sad because to me What angers and infuriates me the most is that there are families, there are children,” said Blanco Bravo.

In the opinion of the former professional player, the most important thing is to be aware of the reality of Mexican soccer and that the members of the bars are the ones who cause these accidents, perhaps under the influence of alcohol or even with prohibited substances.

“Imagine they are in euphoria from a match where the best player has to win. I think they should remove the bars, because that gives you more security to go to the stadium. Thats the reality.”

“The bars are the ones that are hurting Mexican soccer and they are very important, but if they don’t know how to behave, they have to be removed. Sorry, even if it hurts, but you have to remove them, “he said.

Blanco dismissed any retaliation against Mexico with respect to its participation in the 2026 World Cup but suggested to Mexican Soccer Federation remove the bars so that people go to see a show, because what happened in Querétaro has the entire football community “pissed off” and “angry”.

About the next meeting America vs Chivasmade a call to the fans to behave and compared that when they have the opportunity to watch European soccer, this type of confrontation is not seen in the matches of England and Spain.

