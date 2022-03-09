Profeco alert for Honda cars, they need adjustment of the chest

if you have a car Slingmodel driver (year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), it is important that you know that the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (prophet) made it known that it is necessary to carry out check your units for a chest fit.

Honda Mexico noted that when these vehicles were manufactured, as a result of improper hood-to-grill clearance adjustment, they could experience a higher load than expected under certain driving conditions.

What measures will be taken

Also, the company reported that strong air pressure forced through the gap can cause the hood to vibrate and the area around the latch bolt to crack over time.

The service campaign began last January 27 for an indeterminate period, if necessary, the hood will be repaired or replaced at no cost to the owners of the 9,086 affected Honda Pilots that were marketed in Mexico.

Profeco issued a statement, dated January 26, 2022, through which it announced that so far they have not received a report or information that the chest of any product marketed in the country has presented failures or generated any damage. to consumers in Mexico.

In the event that customers need more information in this regard or have any questions, the Federal Consumer Protection Office made available to the owners of the Pilot model the telephone number 800 368 8500, as well as the Honda de México website, www. honda.mx

So if you have a Honda car that corresponds to this model, we invite you to take it for a free revision so that the company can take care of the corresponding repairs at no cost.

