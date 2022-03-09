Potential Targeted Therapy Option Identified for Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Stem cell profiles of myelodysplastic syndromes could be considered as a biomarker for secondary therapy guidelines.

Megaloblastoid changes in a patient with myelodysplasia. Photo: Carlos Ortiz-Hidalgo (ResearchGate).

Researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered that treatment resistance in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is caused by two distinct classes of stem cells and identified potential therapeutic approaches targeting these cells.

Their findings, which could have important benefits for patients with disease progression, are published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Spanning preclinical and clinical studies, this research represents the largest analysis of MDS patient samples to date.

If validated in larger clinical trials, the data suggest that the profiles of the cells mother of MDS could be considered as a biomarker to guide the design or choice of secondary lines of therapy.

These results indicate that treatment with venetoclax induces the death of the cells mother in one of the MDS groups.

“Most cases of MDS do not respond to current therapies or relapse,” recalls Dr. Simona Colla, Associate Professor of Leukemia and lead author of the study.

“This study provides new insights into the causes of treatment failure and disease progression in MDS and possibly provides specific treatment options for these patients.”

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of diseases in which the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells healthy.

Diseases originate from cells known as hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) that can persist and even grow for standard treatment with agents hypomethylating agents (HMA).

Approximately half of MDS patients treated with HMA will develop resistance to these drugs and progress to secondary acute myeloid leukemia (sAML).

Patients who have failed therapy typically survive only four to six months and have lower complete response rates than standard therapy, said Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, professor of leukemia.

The researchers analyzed more than 400 samples from MDS patients taken at different stages of the disease. Using integrative molecular profiling of HSCs, they found that HMAs eliminated the cells mature cancer cells, but left alive the cells mother, which caused relapse of the disease.

Comparison of bone marrow samples from untreated patients with those from healthy donors revealed that the MDS samples could be divided into two groups based on profile function from those cells mother.

The samples of one of the groups of MDS had an abnormal pattern higher frequency of common myeloid progenitors (PMC) within the myeloid hematopoietic progenitor cell compartment.

The other MDS group had a higher frequency of granulocytic-monocytic progenitors (GMPs) within the compartment. In both groups, stem cell populations maintained disease during treatment and expanded after failure of HMA therapy, thereby driving disease progression.

Expansions of each of these MDS stem cell types depended on the activation of specific signaling pathways unique to each group: the BCL2 survival pathway in the CMP group and NF-?B signaling in the GMP group.

As a proof of concept, the researchers pharmacologically targeted regulated survival pathways in preclinical models. The tratment of the cells of the CMP group with the BCL2 inhibitor venetoclax depleted the cells mother of MDS in vitro and reduced tumor burden in patient-derived xerographic models.

The researchers observed similar results using the NF-?B inhibitor BMS-345541 in the cells of the GMP group.

From these results, the researchers evaluated whether HSC profiles could predict responses to treatment in a clinical setting.

They performed a retrospective analysis of 21 MDS patients with blast progression after treatment with HMA therapy and venetoclax.

Consistent with the hypothesis that venetoclax-based therapy selectively targets HSC populations with the CMP profile, the investigators observed a significant decrease in the cells mother after treatment in patients with CMP pattern disease.

In contrast, there were no significant changes in MDS patients with GMP pattern.

MDS patients with the CMP pattern had a shorter time to complete remission relative to those with the GMP pattern (1.2 months vs. 6.5 months) and a longer duration of relapse-free survival (16, 3 months vs. 5.2 months).

Taken together, these results suggest that patients with CMP-pattern MDS and blast progression may benefit from treatment with the highly selective BCL2 inhibitor venetoclax.

“Our study shows both preclinical and clinical evidence that MDS are maintained thanks to two different profiles of stem cells” emphasizes Dr. Irene Ganan-Gómez, Leukemia instructor.

“This research argues that the stem cell profile of MDS should be considered in determining appropriate therapeutic approaches targeting these cells, particularly for venetoclax-based therapy.”

They caution that further studies are needed to establish whether the immune system contributes to disease remission, and larger prospective trials are needed to determine the selective benefits of venetoclax treatment in patients with the CMP pattern.

The researchers are also currently testing the hypothesis that treatment of two other members of the BCL2 family (MCL1 and BCL2A1), both effectors of NFKB pathway activation, can overcome disease progression in GMP-patterned MDS.

“These data have the potential to accelerate the pace of therapeutic discovery for MDS, which could ultimately benefit patients with this incurable disease,” says Colla.

“Further studies are needed, but we are excited to continue meeting the challenges associated with treating MDS and AML.” he concludes.

