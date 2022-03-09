Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, has had no choice but to put up with Kanye West

Since they kissed in public, everyone wants to know more about the relationship between Peter Davidson and kim kardashian. Let us remember that, while this is the ex-boyfriend of Ariana GrandeKim’s is the maximum exponent of hip hop, kanye-west. To who Pete has been left with no choice but to endure.

In this case, the comic actor of Saturday night Live, Peter Davidsonhas also become a collateral victim of the public clashes between kim kardashian and her ex-husband, the rapper kanye-west: all of them started by the singer with his tendency to air intimacies and make terrible threats on social networks.

For icing on the cake, the recent release of a video clip by kanye-west shows how he himself decapitates and buries alive the Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Peter Davidson. Although the rapper has defended the symbolic nature of his gesture, Pete does not like that, in general terms, such a specific and controversial use of his image and name is made.

“Pete tries to keep his cool and take things philosophically. But let’s be honest, it’s something that bothers him a lot,” said a source close to the couple made up of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidsonwho also added: “This kind of thing is not his style, he has always been a very quiet boy and he does not like being part of these dynamics.”

Here we leave the controversial video clip of kanye-west“Eazy”, which has almost five million views on Youtube.

