Penélope Cruz impresses with a maroon cape dress and diva bow

Penélope Cruz, best actress by critics of Los Angeles

Penelope Cruz: “I don’t believe the good or the bad they say about me”

Red is a color that Penélope Cruz feels like a movie. Yesterday she chose it to leave everyone with their mouths open receiving a new award for her worth as an actress. The Almodóvar girl dazzled with a glamorous burgundy Chanel dress with low back at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the Montecito Award.

Penelope Cruz looked like a real diva. Although the award belongs to a minor contest in the prelude to the Oscars, great stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Moore or Naomi Watts collected it in past editions. For the Madrilenian it was a real honor. She was more than up to the task with her dreamy look, proving that her name is synonymous with class.

Getty Images

Since Penélope Cruz is nominated for an Oscar, as is Javier Bardem, his appearances are discussed more than ever. The interpreter wanted to give the best version of herself and so she did it with her long designer dress in a very “royal” color. Burgundy was synonymous with class and power in the past, and with its look our Pe was magnetic.

The Chanel dress from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection It was made of ‘tweed’ fabric. It was skintight with a flattering smock at the waist. A detail that we have seen replicated in different garments from ‘low’ stores. It has a great effect while enhancing the bust.

He did not need great accessories with such a worked model. From the sleeveless dress was hooked a pearl fringe brooch golden, that went up style halter By the neck. It fell in a layer down the back. The resulting neckline was beautiful and had a unique movement when walking.

GTRES

As accessories, she put on some striking cascading diamond earrings and several rings. She loved that she chose a manicure and pedicure to match the shades of her wardrobe. In addition, Penelope Cruz took from a quilted micro bag that matched her dress.

The mother of two children climbed on a black peep toe sandals with bracelet. Her high heel made up for her platform. They were the same ones that Penelope Cruz combined on Monday with a pink Chanel minidress.

Getty Images

Penelope Cruz’s Hollywood bun

Penélope Cruz was beautiful, both for her wardrobe and for her makeup and hairstyle. His monkey hollywoodian It suited her perfectly with her features. A tuition look to collect her Montecito award, which recognizes her brilliant performance as Janis in Pedro Almodóvar’s harrowing film ‘Madres Paralelas’.

The actress’s Hollywood hairstyle is a classic for celebrities at parties and on the red carpet. A very sophisticated romantic updo that elevates any style. She let a loose strand fall in front of her face, brushing her cheek and making her look very natural.

Getty Images

She reinforced her perfect bun choice with matching makeup. She marked her eyes with a black eyeliner and she painted her lips blood redwhich forced her mouth to be the center of attention.

