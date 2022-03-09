Owner of Atlante, interested in acquiring Querétaro – David Medrano

WHAT NEXT

Before starting, I apologize for the information that I uploaded to my social networks last Saturday in relation to the events that occurred in Querétaro. I could talk about many things that would only sound like excuses or justifications, I assume my responsibility in what is published and I offer an apology.

Given the obligation to sell to the Queretarothe first great candidate to acquire the franchise is Emilio Escalante, owner of Atlante, with whom Jorgealberto Hank negotiated the sale of Gallos at the time, however, later the businessman stepped aside and stayed with Atlante and at the head Solares, Taylor, Velarde and Ríos, who recently joined, remained from Queretaro.

REQUIREMENTS

The one that acquires Querétaro must meet the requirements established in the book of charges of the MX League and the Federation, and that is where the case can get complicated. A franchise of First division For what is cheap, it is around 40 million dollars and apart from that you have to have an entire infrastructure and a stadium, and that is where Escalante could take advantage of those interested.

Another possibility is that the team can go to play in Culiacán, which is Jorgealberto Hank’s place, and there they could play while the sale is finalized. The separate team has three controversies in the TAS for debts, they are the cases of Jair Pereira, Alexis Pérez and Enrique Triverio, who resorted to the Swiss-based body to seek to collect debts.

FOLLOW

Given the events in Querétaro, Femexfut has not considered the possibility of playing the qualifying match against the United States on March 24 behind closed doors, and the project of playing with more than 50 percent of the capacity continues, since in addition that Today, the virtual identification system of all those attending the Azteca Stadium will be tested, since in order to enter they will have to meet a series of requirements that will allow the FMF to be able to locate all the fans at all times since they enter the property.

