Original plans for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38

‎Barring a last-minute change of plans or a late announcement, it looks like ‎‎Shane McMahon‎‎ will not be part of WrestleMania 38.‎ The show that will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the weekend of April 2 to 3. McMahon has generally been involved in the Showcase of the Immortals in recent editions, but there are no signs to suggest that WWE will add it to the card of the most “stupendous” Show in history.‎

► Plans to face Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

‎Shane returned to WWE programming at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29, appearing in the 30-man match. The 52-year-old fighter, however, reportedly received a lot of criticism behind the scenes. for trying to finish off the show around his figure. Later reports stated that McMahon had creative disagreements with his father, Vince McMahon, and Brock Lesnar (the winner of the match), which apparently led Shane to leave the company‎‎.‎

‎On ‎‎Wrestling Observer Radio‎‎, Dave Meltzer reported that Shane was initially scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and that before that appointment it was scheduled to be present at Elimination Chamberforming part of the fight inside the camera for the WWE Championship on February 19and that the fight would serve as the starting point for a McMahon-Rollins feud.‎

‎»The Architect» still He has no plans for either of the two nights of WrestleMania 38 and the last thing we know about him is that he has “turned off” his social networks, not literally but by placing a black image on his header and profile photos. On the other hand, his teammate, Kevin Owens will host ‘Stone Cold’ Hall of Famer Steve Austin on “The KO Show”. This will presumably lead to a physical confrontation of some kind between the two.

Undoubtedly there is no doubt and it is also unquestionably unquestionable. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will spill beer on the ring of #Wrestlemania in Texas on Saturday, April 2 pic.twitter.com/JumxoBdTTv – Vicente Beltrán (@VicenteBeltranD) March 8, 2022

Shane McMahon has been essential part of some of the most important fights on the cards of 5 of the last 6 WrestleManias: WrestleMania 32 (with a loss to The Undertaker), WrestleMania 33 (with a loss to AJ Styles), WrestleMania 34 (he and Daniel Bryan defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn), WrestleMania 35 (a victory over The Miz) and WrestleMania 37 ( a loss to Braun Strowman).‎ If finally, as it seems, WWE decides to go ahead without Shane at WrestleMania 38 it would be a relief for the locker room but at the same time, it would undoubtedly be a blow to the eventat least, as far as names are concerned.

Seth Rollins is still without an opponent and there is less and less time left for the one who is one of the fundamental pieces of the main cast as well as one of the biggest attractions for the fans from all over the world that will gather in Dallas. We have no doubt that Seth will be at the event but the relevance of his role may be in question. and it is not a small thing, since it has starred in one of the stellar events that are recently remembered (WrestleMania 31) with one of the endings, if not the most, one of the most spectacular in the history of the event that will celebrate 38 editions in just under a month.