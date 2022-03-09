OMD, Take That, Britney Spears, Jamiroquai and others who conquered the list in March | Videos | From 40 to 1

Music lovers enjoy every week with The #Del40al1CocaCola Time Machine, a section in which Tony Aguilar dusts off old number ones on the official LOS40 list to celebrate one, five, ten… or even forty years of success. The first coordinates that he introduces this time are those of 2021, and we find that the leader of the chart at the beginning of March it was Nil Moliner with My religion.

We keep rewinding and stop at 2017. The Swedish collective Neiked, made up of producers, singers and songwriters, hit it big with Sexual, one of the songs hot of recent years. It had the collaboration of British singer Dyo that more than singing, he whispered this theme that swept Europe and reached number 5 on the list of best-selling singles in the United Kingdom. Another collaboration reached number one ten years ago (2012): stereohearts, of the rap group Gym Class Heroes and Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5.

Take That fans will sadly remember February 13, 1996, the day that, following the departure of Robbie Williams, the remaining quartet announced their breakup. However, at the end of 2005 he happily returned – also without Robbie – and a few months later he released the wonderful patience, which reached number one on LOS40 and also on the UK singles chart, where it spent four weeks, becoming the ninth number one of those from Manchester. And we continue with fan phenomena: in March 2002, twenty years ago, Britney Spears climbed to the top spot with Overprotected.

The final stretch of The Time Machine is going to stay in England. Number one a week like this in 1997 went to Jamiroquai, the band from Jay Kay (singer famous as much for his funk and acid jazz as for his love of wacky hats and racing cars), with Cosmo girl. And going back even further, to 1982 (forty years), we come across in the first place one of the eternal themes of eighties techno pop: Souvenir, from Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark (OMD), who also rocked him with songs like Electricity, Enola Gay or Joan of Arc. In the nineties, just Andy McCluskey remained at the head of OMD; he later made amends with his partner Paul Humphreys… and there they continue: precisely On the 22nd and 23rd of this month of March they will perform in Madrid and Barcelona.