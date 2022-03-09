Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Praises Ariana Grande’s Empowerment Song

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzaishared his love for the music of Ariana Grande in a new episode of “Time To Walk” released on March 7.

During his appearance in the series Apple Watch, which is based on a featured guest who shares stories and her favorite songs as she walks. On this occasion, Yousafzai mentioned a classic of the pop star.

“Sometimes I listen to Ariana Grande’s songs, and she has a beautiful voice” “I love his song called ‘Dangerous Woman’‘” “Listening to this song is truly an empowering moment. It is also a reminder that women are powerful. they are strong They can do what they want and they deserve the same rights, and they should have the same rights”

Aside from Grande’s success, Yousafzai enjoys songs like “O Mundo É Um Moinho” of the Brazilian Beth Carvalho and “Mumbai Theme” of the composer AR Rahman. In her appearance on “Time To Walk,” which comes a day before International Women’s Day, she also talks about activism and friendship.

You may also be interested in: First look at Dua Lipa in her acting debut with Henry Cavill

Time to Walk is one of Apple’s great creations, and today another brilliant guest has joined the repertoire https://t.co/vxEqPtbpzr — Forbes (@Forbes) March 7, 2022