Nicolas Cage was born to play this role: New trailer for ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’!

Lionsgate presents the official (and adult) trailer for ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘, a film in which Nicolas Cage will play the role for which he was born: himself.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten are the authors of the screenplay for this action comedy that revolves around Nicolas Cage, a famous actor run down who is up to his eyeballs in debt and who at the request of his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) is forced to to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire named Javi (Pedro Pascal). A fan of Cage’s work who hopes to take the opportunity to show him a script he has been working on.

A billionaire who, of course, is actually the leader of a drug cartel that, as if that were not enough, has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. Of course, a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) will not hesitate to “recruit” Cage to obtain first-hand information about the aforementioned criminal.

As if the situation weren’t delicate enough in itself, it gets even worse when Javi unexpectedly brings Cage’s daughter (Lily Sheen) and his ex-wife (Sharon Horgan) to the party for a nice family reconciliation. When their lives are in danger, that’s when this Nicolas Cage will take on the role of a lifetime on the big screen…

A project full of references to the films in which he has starred, from ‘Arizona Baby’ to ‘Face to face’ going by ‘with Air’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘Adaptation (The Orchid Thief), ‘The Search’ or ‘Leaving Las Vegas’for which we remember won a scar award.

The Spanish Paco León completes the main cast of this film directed by Tom Gormican, director of ‘My friends’ girlfriends’ and creator of the failed FOX series ‘ghosted’who apparently wrote it together with his partner Kevin Etten with the sole idea of ​​attracting the attention of the industry and thus being able to access other…more interesting projects.

But, as more and more people read it, they became convinced that the script could have a future, be sold and materialize, especially if Nicolas Cage himself agreed to star in it since the project, as such, has been conceived as a love letter to the actor and not to laugh at him.

Cage himself has produced the film together with Mike Nilon, his partner at Saturn Films, and Kevin Turen, also responsible for Tom Gormican’s previous film, the aforementioned ‘My friends’ girlfriends’. Lionsgate will release it in theaters in the United States on April 22, without knowing who will distribute it in Spain at the moment.

Below is what has been said, the first trailer and the first poster, as well as the first images (courtesy of EW) of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘, which promises to be the most Nicolas Cage movie in history.

