Nicolas Cage has to betray Pedro Pascal in the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage, a surprising friendship and a dangerous betrayal are the basis of the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

If that film doesn’t seem known to you by name, you will probably remember its proposal as the film that aims to give free rein to meta jokes and position itself as a true ode to the life and work of Nicolas Cage.

In fact, to make that clear, the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent puts on the table the plot of the film that will show how, during a difficult moment in his career, Nicolas Cage (played by the actor himself) decides to accept the invitation of a mysterious millionaire to his birthday party.yes But although initially Cage had doubts about that proposal, eventually the actor will strike up a friendship with Javi (Pedro Pascal), the millionaire who is a huge fan of his work.

However, although Javi and Cage will enjoy his company and have a good time together, things will get complicated for the actor when the CIA asks him to betray Pascal’s character.

Thus, although it is not clear to us how this dispute will be resolved, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent promises that it will have everything you can expect from a production with Nicolas Cage.

Without further ado, you can watch the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here:

In addition to Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal as Javi, the cast of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent It will feature Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

The film was directed by Tom Gormican based on a script co-written by him with Kevin Etten and is scheduled to be released in the United States in April this year.