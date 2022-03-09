Nicolas Cage expelled from a restaurant after believing he is homeless

He has been away from all the noise and bustle of being one of the biggest stars on the Hollywood scene for years. Nicolas Cage he moved away from the big blockbusters in search of greater peace of mind. This year has been relatively quiet for the actor since despite have participated in up to three filmsthese were independent and did not have such massive publicity as other productions that have come out throughout this year. But it seems that this tranquility has come to an end after this latest incident.

The problem that the actor has faced is that, after arriving at a restaurant, the local workers mistook him for a homeless person when he entered his restaurant. It is important to add that Nicolas was not in his best condition, since according to what they say in The Sun the actor was drunk. In addition, once he entered the restaurant he sat on the sofas in the restaurant and took off the flip-flops he was wearing and started yelling at the people inside.

At that moment one of the waiters asked him to leave the place and Nicolas did not seem very happy with this decision, although in the end he ended up leaving. A witness, who has asked to remain anonymous, tells what happened: “We were in that bar in Lawry, when we realized that there was a homeless person, drunk and being very noisy. Or so it seemed to us at first. But to our surprise, that person was Nicolas Cage. He was completely devastated and was facing the waiters of the restaurant “.

“I was really sick and I was walking without shoes. The staff told us that he had been drinking shots of tequila and whiskey. He was yelling at people and wanted to get into fights, but the staff told him to go away. He was so drunk he could barely put on his flip flops“, keep going.

To which he adds: “He asked us if we wanted to go to his house. but it was in really bad shape so we thought it was not a good idea. One of the regulars ended up taking him to his house.”