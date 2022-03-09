Netflix movies: know the best tapes based on books, Weekend in Croatia, video

for many years the books have been the cause of making great films in the world of cinema, which far from being an idea of ​​the screenwriter, has allowed everything that we imagine in our minds when reading, to move the big screens and we can delight her.

If you are one of those people who likes both literature and the world of cinema, today The popular brings you a collection of movies that were purely based on his books and that you can find on one of the largest platforms in the world, Netflixso you can enjoy them alone or with your family.

From animated movies, for adults, for children, actually for the whole family that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. But today we bring you the best you can find on the virtual platform.

Movies based on books

based on the book “The Weekend Away”, tells the story of two best friends, Kate and Beth, who overcome various personal problems that make their friendship grow and each year they celebrate by going on a trip. However, when they go to Croatia, everything seems to be going well until Beth wakes up without finding Kate and without quite remembering what happened the night before. Beth will be in charge of looking for her friend when she sees that the police don’t seem to want to help her.

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

The entire film is based on Hillbilly’s book, A Country Elegy: Memoirs of a Family and a Culture in Crisis (2016) by J.D Vance. The story is about a Yale Law student, who was close to getting the job she always dreamed of, but is faced with a family crisis that forces her to return to her hometown, a place she already I never thought to see.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth It is inspired by the comics of Tyler Rake, who is hired to be in charge of a rescue mission for the son of a criminal who has been kidnapped. It should be noted that the action movie is one of the best found on Netflix.

A film based on the writings of the horror master, Stephen King, which narrates the life of Wilfred James, a farmer who admits to having murdered his wife in 1922 with the help of his teenage son and that is only the beginning of what comes in the rest of the film. The protagonists are Thomas Jane, Molly Parker and Dylan Schmid.

Animated film based on the book Happy Hand by Gillamue LaurantIn addition, she was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for Amélie. It tells a story that combines love, pain and self-discovery narrated by a hand, which desperately seeks to join the rest of its body from which it was separated, along the way memories will arise until it reaches the moment where everything began the detachment of said parts. .

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

This story is based on Iain Reid’s bookwho tells the story of a woman who finds herself in an existential crisis on the first trip she takes with her boyfriend to be officially introduced to her family, the crisis she suffers makes the protagonist question herself and the person that says love

The horror film brings to the screens as the protagonist Natalie Portmanwho finds herself living in a world where scientists discover a mysterious area on planet Earth, where she and a group of women are sent to investigate and rescue the researchers before it’s too late.