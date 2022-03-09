“My appearance is the last thing I think about”

Cameron Diaz He is an icon of the big screen despite the fact that he has been away from the cinematographic universe for almost a decade. The last time he appeared on the big screen was in the comedy ‘No hay dos sin tres’ and since then the big hollywood icon She has dedicated herself to motherhood, her family and her business aside from acting.

This year 2022 Diaz will be 50 years old and has recently participated in the podcast BBC’s ‘Rule Breakers’ where it has come to value all the impossible standards of beauty that oppress women. “I always go back to the trap, especially in our society […] I’m an absolute victim of reifications and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I have participated in all of them at some point in my life, “she assured.

However, the one who was an angel of Charlie has managed to find the balance and silence the external voices. Cameron has acknowledged that in recent years he has managed to put aside concern about her image: “Literally It’s the last thing on my mind in my day to day, I don’t spend any time at all on the way I look. I never do anything, I don’t even wash my face “, he has confessed in the BBC space.

“The last eight years, I have been a wild animal, a beast. At most I’ve thought about it twice a month hopefully. ‘I should wear this. Once is enough, right?’ I’m not at a point right now where I dedicate any energy to it “explained Diaz, who claims to feel much freer and more empowered by forgetting certain social constructs.

However, getting to this point has cost her a lot of effort, since it is not easy when you have spent half your life surrounded by spotlights and being criticized. Cameron herself has acknowledged that there was a time when she had “toxic behaviors” with herself: “You just start to get away from that. And you say ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’ My body is strong, it is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to treat him badly when he has taken me this far?”, she confesses.

Your role as an entrepreneur



Cameron is now focused on her family and various businesses of her own. This is the case of ‘Avaline’, a organic wine business and vegans and that occupies most of their publications on their social networks. The project also has the characteristic that the grapes used comes from Catalonia and it is very popular in the US market.